Marquette DDA branding Focus Groups

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA), along with their consultants Arnett, Muldrow & Associates, will be continuing their district rebranding efforts Tuesday, Nov. 6, through Thursday, Nov. 8, with a series of focus groups.

The Marquette DDA would like to invite business owners, managers, employees and property owners from within Marquette's downtown district to a branding roundtable on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 8 a.m. Members of the public are encouraged participate in a branding roundtable on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. Both of these will take place at the Marquette Commons at 112 S. Third St.

At these sessions, the branding consultants will share the findings of the surveys completed by the public during August and September and engage attendees in a creative conversation about character and branding of Marquette's Downtown District. While the branding roundtables will be tailored to either business stakeholders or the public, both roundtables will be open to anyone interested.

The team from Arnett, Muldrow & Associates will take the information they gather from the branding roundtables to develop a draft brand presentation. The draft brand will be presented on Thursday, Nov. 8 at noon at the Marquette Commons. All interested parties are welcome to also attend this session and give feedback on the draft.