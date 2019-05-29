Marquette is a Bicycle Friendly Community

Live Now
MARQUETTE — The League of American Bicyclists designated Marquette, as a Bicycle Friendly Community at their Silver level.

A ceremony was held today to recognize this honor, as well as those who are engaged in activities that foster and support a bicycle-friendly community in the Marquette area.

David Stensaas, City Planner, City of Marquette said, This award really recognizes our efforts and I think that people realize that when they see something like this, that this community is committed to a lot of things to make our quality of life as good as possible for the community.

At the ceremony, the city also introduced plans to create a network of on-street bicycle routes.

This will connect trails on the perimeter of the community to interior parts.

This will give an additional 20 or so miles of designated bike trails. 

