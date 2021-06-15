Marquette Kiwanis raises thousands for community with chicken barbecue

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Kiwanis said the support they received for its 64th Chicken barbecue was, “amazing.”

1,5000 halves of chicken were cooked, packed up with some sides and sent home with families from all over Marquette on Sunday. The cinder block pits were built earlier in the weekend outside of Lakeview arena. All but a few dozen tickets for the event were sold.

While the final expenses are still being calculated, an estimated net of $10,000 was raised for the Kiwanis project account, which will be distributed back into the Marquette community for different projects and organizations.