Marquette Lighthouse Park project update

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

There was an update on the Lighthouse Park project in Marquette.

The Captain's House will be renovated and used as a short-term rental.

City officials are trying to figure out what to do with the bike path. It will likely stay close to where it is now.

One of the challenges is the short construction season in the Upper Peninsula.

City Manager Mike Angeli says, "A lot of the activity that's in this park is during the summer as well as the surrounding Maritime Museum. We want to try to devise a plan where the construction has the least impact on those facilities."

Certain work was supposed to start this fall. It's now expected to happen in the spring.