Marquette Lion’s Club hosting Can Collection

MARQUETTE, Mich (WJMN) – On Saturday May 19 the Marquette Lions Club will occupy the Lakeside Park in hopes to save the Lakeside Park.

The club invites you to bring bring any returnable cans you have in your home. The proceeds will go to improving the Lakeside park.

The event starts at 10 am and will go on until 2 pm. For more information call (906) 250-1596

Watch our show tonight at 11 pm for details about historic Lakeside park.