Marquette man arrested for shooting dog

MARQUETTE — On May 12, 2019 at approximately 2:42 p.m., the Marquette Police Department responded to a complaint of an unleashed, deceased dog, in the 800 block of W. Magnetic Street.

The investigation revealed that the dog was shot with a .177 caliber pellet. A search warrant was conducted at a suspect’s residence where a pneumatic weapon and .177 caliber pellets were located and seized. A report was submitted to the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office and warrants were authorized for 71-year-old Marquette resident William Dollar.

On May 20, 2019 Dollar was arrested on:

Two felony charges of Animal Killing/Torturing – 3rd Degree

Weapons-Felony/Firearm – Pneumatic Gun

Dollar posted bond of 10% of $5,000 on each count. Dollar was given an arraignment date of June 10, 2019 to appear in the 96th District Court in Marquette.