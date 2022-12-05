MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Marquette is currently operating with reduced hours requiring paid parking in Downtown Marquette through Christmas Day.

Typically, the city requires drivers to pay a rate of $1 per hour at city parking stations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. The current reduction, which began in November, allows free parking after 3 p.m. until Sunday, December 25.

The city’s policy allowing 15 minutes of free parking before enforcement begins remains unchanged.

Additionally, the Marquette Downtown Development Authority is offering a free parking coupon for anyone who uses the city’s Passport Parking mobile app at any time in the month of January. By using the app, you will receive a one-time-use coupon for three hours of free parking.

The Marquette DDA lists the following steps to receive the coupon:

Step 1: if you don’t already have the app download the Passport Parking mobile app. Create an account and follow app instructions

Step 2: Select “Continue to pay” then select “Redeem” in the “Do you have a validation code?” section

Step 3: Enter “MQT” in the code box

Step 4: Enjoy this one-time parking coupon!

You can find more about downloading the app on IOS and Android here.

Full information on the city’s parking policy can be found here.