Marquette recognizes June as LGBTQIA+ Pride month Video

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MARQUETTE -- In a unanimous vote, the Marquette City Commission passed a proclamation last night that officially recognizes June 2019 as LGBTQIA+ Pride month in Marquette.

"We value everybody. We value diversity, we value our entire community and every member of it," says Mayor Fred Stonehouse.

The proclamation was moved to a vote by Commissioner Jenn Hill.

"I think it's really important that we continue to recognize that everyone is welcome in our community," says Hill.

The proclamation to officially recognize June as Pride month was introduced by the Upper Peninsula Rainbow Pride group to highlight the struggles still faced by the LGBTQIA+ community.

"We must need it because discrimination still occurs... every day. Every day. Every minute" explains Susan Holliday, Board Member at Large, Upper Peninsula Rainbow Pride.

The Proclamation reads, in part...

"...the City of Marquette is dedicated to fostering acceptance of all its residents and preventing discrimination, harassment, and bullying based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression..."

U.P. Rainbow Pride hopes this is the first step towards ending discrimination in our city.

"It's just a way to show that we're proud. That we can be loud, and we're different and that's okay. We just need to let people, be people," adds Holliday.

Upper Peninsula Rainbow Pride will put on their annual Pride Fest at Tourist Park in Marquette on September 14. Find more information here.

The full proclamation can be read below:

"WHEREAS, the City of Marquette is a welcoming community and an exceptional place to live, learn, work, play build a business and raise a family; and,



WHEREAS, Marquette recognizes the importance of equality and freedom; and,



WHEREAS, the nation was founded upon and is guided by a set of principles that includes that every person has been created equal, that each has rights to their life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and that each shall be accorded the full recognition and protection of law; and,



WHEREAS, the City of Marquette's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersexual, and Asexual (LGBTQIA+) community are a vital part of all fields and professions and contribute to a stronger community; and,



WHEREAS, the City of Marquette is dedicated to fostering acceptance of all its residents and preventing discrimination, harassment, and bullying based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression; and,



WHEREAS, Marquette is strengthened by and thrives upon the rich diversity of ethnic, cultural, racial, gender and sexual identities of its residents; all of which contribute to the vibrant character of our city; and,



WHEREAS, it is imperative that young people in the community, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, feel valued, safe, empowered, and supported by their peers and community leaders.



NOW, THEREFORE BE IT PROCLAIMED, that the Mayor and City Commission of the City of Marquette, hereby proclaim and recognize June 2019 as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersexual and Asexual Pride Month in the City of Marquette and urge residents to recognize the contributions made by members of the LGBTQIA+ community and to actively promote the principles of equality and liberty. Dated this 10th day of June, 2019."