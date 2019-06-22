Marquette Trails Festival kicks off this weekend

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MARQUETTE — Racers from across the Upper Peninsula are in Marquette this weekend for a little fun and a little competition.

The Marquette Trails Festival kicked off with non-motorized bikers at the Benson Bike Trail near Marquette Mountain.

Competitors of all ages came out to enjoy the beginning of summer with some racing, along with activities for anyone who wants to run or hike.

Nic Dobbs, Race Director of the Marquette Trails Festival said, “The weekend is just a full weekend of racing. More of a family kind of, bring everybody in. Not just your hardcore racer kind of race series and it’s a great weekend. Fourteen events in just shy of 48 hours, so it’s kind of jammed in there.“

The Marquette Trails Festival goes on until Sunday.

The public is encouraged to come out and enjoy some food, music, and the trails Marquette has to offer.

For more information regarding the Marquette Trail Festival, click here.