MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette’s First Thursday art tour returned for the summer this evening. This year marks the third season of the monthly, self-guided tour of local art galleries and studios. This community art event will take place on the first Thursday of every month from June through October.

With works by over 150 artists, there is something for everyone to enjoy. First Thursday will feature meet and greets with local artists, live art demonstrations, workshops, entertainment, and wine tasting. Owner of Graci Gallery, Joe Graci, credits first Thursday with increasing art awareness in the community.

“Okay, the first Thursday is just a self-guided art tour that kind of helps to promote the art market and promotes specifically art spaces. So, art studios and art galleries get to have a little more attention as well as the people that are helping to grow the art scene.”

10 local galleries participated in June’s first Thursday, with more galleries and artists expected to join throughout the summer. First Thursdays will run through October 5th.