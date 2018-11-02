Matt Morgan gets support from former Congressman Stupak Video

MARQUETTE -- With the upcoming November 6th election, candidates are hard at work campaigning. Matt Morgan is running against current U.S Congressman, Jack Bergman, on the November 6th ballot for the First Congressional District seat.

Matt Morgan, says, "We have five days to go and we feel really good. You know, we're traveling the district non-stop working hard to get voters outs. I mean, that's the most important thing."

How about the most important topics Morgan hears voters are concerned about?

Healthcare, education, and...

"Real concern over the partisan, bitter tone in politics today" continues Morgan, "so we've got to push beyond that and really work hard together. So that's one of the key things for me in saying we need new leadership, we need a new generation in Congress, and we're ready to take on that opportunity."

Morgan was joined by former First District Congressman, Bart Stupak, who gave his support to Morgan.

Bart Stupak says, "That's how important this election is, we have to keep the country moving forward in a positive direction, not like you're seeing out of Washington. Matt's the guy who can do it."

Stupak served in Congress from 1993 to 2011.

Both Morgan and Stupak will be holding a tailgate party at the Ishpeming High School football game tomorrow night. They will also be in Escanaba tomorrow morning.

For more information on Matt Morgan's campaign, click here.