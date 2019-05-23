McBroom welcomes state adjutant general to Senate's Memorial Day Service

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANSING, Mich. — Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, welcomed Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers to the Michigan Senate's 25th Annual Memorial Day Service on Thursday.

Rogers is adjutant general of the Michigan Army and Air National Guard and serves as director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. He has command over 10,500 soldiers and airmen in over 150 guard units and oversees the employment of more than 700 state and 300 federal employees serving throughout Michigan at armories and veterans service facilities.

Rogers is an Upper Peninsula native from Calumet and earned a bachelor's degree and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Michigan Technological University.