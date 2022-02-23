MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) awarded 21 Rural Development Fund Grants on Wednesday to promote the sustainability of land-based industries and support infrastructure that benefits rural communities.
Below is a list of the 21 projects that were awarded the grants. Many, but not all are in the Upper Peninsula.
- Ishpeming Public Schools District No. 1 – $100,000 (Ishpeming) – Partnership with Partridge Creek Farm todevelop the infrastructure for an innovative Intergenerational Farm in downtown Ishpeming.
- Golden Stock Farms, LLC – $100,000 (Mears) – Increase the local hydrocooling and storage capacity in the area reducing the stress on the current infrastructure.
- Maria Del Barrio, Inc. dba Café Bodega – $100,000 (Marquette) – Expansion of cold storage and HVAC system to increase capacity for production and sales of Michigan grown and value-added products and job creation.
- Michigan Select Farms – $100,000 (Morley) – Morley Agricultural Rural Energy Solar installation to save on energy usage costs.
- Sleeping Bear Apiaries LTD – $100,000 (Beulah) – Installation of an automated honey filling/capping line to expand output of their value-added honey products.
- Powell Township – $70,000 (Big Bay) – Support recreation development opportunities for improving the health and recreation of the community and growing number of tourists attracted to the area.
- Marquette-Alger RESA – $100,000 (Marquette) – Expanding childcare options for infant, toddler, and preschool children within the Ishpeming community.
- Village of Baraga – $60,000 (Baraga) – Implement improvements by replacing ferric chloride chemical treatment tanks at the wastewater treatment plant to maintain the required treatment process of the village wastewater.
- Maple Transport – $100,000 (Hessel) – Process of expanding, modernization, and relocation of the company to improve production of forestry products.
- Michigan Tech Enterprise Corporation, dba MTEC Smartzone – $100,000 (Houghton) – Manufacture hardwood mass timber to meet the strong need for near term expansion and diversification in hardwood product markets.
- Hiawatha Log Homes – $100,000 (Wetmore) – Business and workforce expansion project to increase manufacturing capabilities for domestic and export sales of the new TimberPro product line.
- Beautify Pullman – $100,000 (Pullman) – Creation of a town square to display a more recreational destination for residents and tourists.
- Coveyou Farms LLC – $55,000 (Petoskey) – Expansion for workforce housing and farm-stay business diversification on this Michigan centennial organic farm.
- City of Croswell – $55,000 (Croswell) – Improving the city’s sewer separation, water systems, storm drains. Improvements for roadways for both city and agricultural business districts.
- High Five Spirits – $100,000 (Petoskey) – New facility to increase production capacity, formulate recipes with an improved canning line, create a stronger work force and attract tourists by helping the area grow.
- Northwoods Meat Processing – $100,000 (Greenland) – Expand the operation by making structural and equipment upgrades to maintain safety and quality control.
- Lake Effect Distillery, LLC – $100,000 (Escanaba) – Increasing the total production by installing distillation equipment that can handle commercial demand.
- Butternut Ridge Farm Meatery and Market LLC – $70,000 (Coldwater) – New development of a meat processing facility and market to meet the needs of the consumer to maintain a family-owned business.
- Barrel and Beam LLC – $21,900 (Marquette) – Establish a commercial kitchen to be utilized by public and private partners, as well as to develop a rural model for food waste reduction.
- Jilbert Dairy-Dairy Farmers of America – $100,000 (Marquette) – Rebuild investment opportunity to help in the reduction of food product waste and energy efficiency.
- County of Marquette – $59,500 (Marquette) – Completion of assessment and upgrades at Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area.
Eligible counties include those with a population no greater than 70,000 residents or micropolitan statistical areas. Preference was given to projects in Marquette County.
The proposals were evaluated through a competitive process. For more information about this grant program or a complete list of eligible counties, visit https://www.michigan.gov/mdardgrants.