MDOC discusses Ojibway Correctional Facility closure

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: MGN Online

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

The following is a press release from the Michigan Dept. of Corrections in response to the closing of the Ojibway Correctional Facility.

On Aug. 14, the department announced it would close Ojibway Correctional Facility.

The 2019 fiscal year state budget included a more than $19 million reduction in spending for the MDOC through an additional prison closure, as the state’s prisoner population has continued to decline.

Since the decision to close Ojibway was announced, misinformation has circulated about the facility and the department’s selection process. The information below aims to dispel some common myths.

Myth: The MDOC broke the law by not conducting an economic impact study

Fact: There is no requirement for the MDOC to write an economic impact study. Sec. 944 of the corrections budgets states; “When the department is planning to close a correctional facility, the department shall fully consider the potential economic impact of the prison closure on the community where the facility is located. The department, when weighing all factors related to the closure of a facility, shall also consider the impact on the local community where the facility to be closed is located.”

While no report is required to be written, the MDOC did fully consider the economic impact of this closure. We received feedback from local officials, community members and employees, collected a variety of data from other state agencies which monitor the employment rates and labor issues in the region, and discussed the various factors for closure, including community impact and operational needs before deciding on this location. Section 944 requires the Department to consider the impact on the local community as one factor when “weighing” all factors” and discussions with the legislature made clear that the primary factor for selecting a closure location would be the long-term operational needs of the Department.

Myth: You could have closed a facility in the lower peninsula instead

Fact: The recent decline in the prisoner population has primarily occurred amongst Level I prisoners, meaning that any reduction in capacity through a closure would need to impact a Level I facility. Closing a higher-level prison would have resulted in prisoners being artificially placed in lower security levels despite their identified confinement and management needs, putting staff and potentially the public at risk. The MDOC previously operated 7 standalone Level I facilities, but with the closure of the Pugsley and West Shoreline Facilities, both of which were located in the lower peninsula, the Department has five remaining that were reviewed as part of this decision-making process. The three, standalone Level I facilities in the lower peninsula are all larger than Ojibway. The MDOC has roughly 1,100 excess beds right now that can be safely closed, while both facilities in Jackson have more than 1,700 prisoners and Central Michigan Correctional Facility has more than 2,500. Due to their size, the MDOC could not safely close any of these 3 facilities. In addition, all three are less expensive on a per diem basis than Ojibway and offer a wider variety of programming.

Myth: Newberry makes more sense to close

Fact: While there are several factors that Ojibway and Newberry have in common, Newberry is able to provide more of the programming that that is needed by prisoners nearing their parole dates. Newberry currently supports two sex offender treatment groups and is able to run both levels of outpatient substance abuse treatment offered by the MDOC. Ojibway is currently unable to offer these 3 programs due to a lack of qualified professional staff and contractors.

Ultimately, Newberry provides the MDOC with more programming options than the Ojibway Correctional Facility, which is a major factor in why one was chosen over the other.

Myth: Ojibway is the most cost-effective prison in the state

Fact: Ojibway is one of the most expensive Level I facilities operated by the MDOC and costs roughly 8% more than the average Level I facility. While each facility receives funding earmarked for the facility, there is also significant funding used at each facility from other communal funding sources like prisoner healthcare, prisoner transportation, prisoner education, and food service. To create a clear “apples to apples” comparison, the Legislature requires the MDOC to publish the total allocated costs related to the operation of each facility each year. Below is the analysis conducted for Fiscal Year 2017 for all Level I MDOC facilities.



Under this analysis, Ojibway costs $87.58 per prisoner, per day, to operate. This makes it the second most expensive Level I facility operated by the MDOC. By comparison, the facility is 10% more costly to operate per prisoner per day than the most expensive Level I facility in the lower peninsula.

Myth: The above analysis is flawed because the Department closed housing units at Ojibway and is using that to inflate the cost analysis of the facility

Fact: This analysis was carried out before the closure of any housing units and the average daily census for the facility during the analysis period was 1,094. This means the facility was at 97.5% of its total capacity during the analysis period.

Myth: Ojibway saves costs by being “self-sustaining” due to its well system and wastewater treatment ponds

Fact: While these features can lead to lower costs for sewer and water compared to other facilities, they do not provide a complete picture. Ojibway has an additional specialized maintenance staff person, that other facilities do not have, at a total cost of about $100,000 with salary and benefits. That person, aside from other maintenance duties, is responsible for monitoring and completing monthly reports. Also, the lagoons need to be relined and the estimate to complete that project is $1M. Facilities operating using separate wells also pose a potential risk for the MDOC due to possible contaminants such as PFAS or Nitrates in the water supply. While these have not been discovered at the Ojibway site, their discovery at a site would potentially result in the emergency closure of the site, which is why the Department is increasingly focused on connecting to municipal water supplies.

Myth: The increased food costs aren’t an issue because the food comes from Wisconsin

Fact: None of the food served at Ojibway comes from Wisconsin. Rhinehart, a Wisconsin-based company, was previously used, but has not supplied the facility for years.

The current vendors source food from Michigan and a number of other states, but no food is currently coming from Wisconsin.

Myth: The recidivism rate isn’t going down, these are just numbers being fudged for political reasons

Fact: The state’s recidivism rate has been falling in recent years thanks to the department’s Offender Success model and support from our partners in the criminal justice community. The Offender Success model emphasizes vocational training and education for prisoners, lowering the risk of re-offense. The three-year recidivism rate has also declined to a historically low-level at 28.1 percent and is now among the lowest in the nation. We’re proud of these numbers, which we have achieved while still holding prisoners and parolees accountable for their actions.

There are two groups of parolees that impact the recidivism number, those returned to prison for technical violations of parole and those who commit new crimes and are sentenced to prison while on parole. Over the past 5 years, the number of prisoners who have been returned to prison has ranged between 1,686 and 2,020 per year. Last year’s number, 1,691 is 150 parolees below the five-year average.

The other group of parolees that impact the recidivism rate are those that are sentenced for a new crime while on parole. These cases are handled by local prosecutors and the sentences imposed by an elected judge, so there is no way for the MDOC to “fudge” these results. These parole failures totaled 1,029 in 2017, the lowest level in 20 years, clear evidence that the MDOC’s model is working as fewer paroles are being convicted of new crimes after a release from prison.

It is disappointing to hear comments questioning the nationally recognized results that Michigan has produced over the past few years with no evidence to support these assertions. The MDOC is a partner in the statewide conversation about creating a smarter, more effective criminal justice system that recognizes there are options for creating public safety that do not always require incarceration, especially for individuals with substance abuse and mental health challenges.

Myth: The MDOC changed sentencing guidelines to reduce the number of offenders being sentenced to prison

Fact: The MDOC doesn’t control sentencing guidelines, the legislature does and the legislature has made no significant changes to sentencing guidelines over the past five years. The only significant change to sentencing guidelines was a decision by the Michigan Supreme Court in 2015 (People v. Lockridge) that determined that judges should treat sentencing guidelines as advisory, rather than mandatory. The MDOC still scores sentencing guidelines in the same fashion as before the Lockridge decision and it remains the authority of the judge to decide if an offender should be sentenced below, in line with, or above the recommended sentencing guideline. Further, the majority of felony cases in Michigan are resolved via a plea bargain between the offender, the prosecutor and the court. The MDOC is not involved in the plea bargain process or in determining the sentences that will be offered as part of this type of agreement.

Myth: Concerns about placing prisoners in facilities far from their communities are unfounded because this facility could simply house prisoners from the upper peninsula

Fact: The MDOC does not use a regional approach to housing prisoners and instead focuses on placing prisoners at sites where they can be housed at the appropriate security level while receiving necessary physical and mental health care in addition to completing programming to reduce their risk of reoffending when released. The Ojibway Correctional Facility cannot fully serve a significant portion of the MDOC’s population, including anyone with a substance abuse issue (70%+ of the MDOC’s population) or a mental health need (24%+ of the MDOC’s population).

The MDOC is heavily focused on the successful reentry of prisoners to the community and paroled over 9,600 prisoners in 2017. Of that total, 9 returned to Gogebic County (0.01%). In 2016, Upper Peninsula judges issued prison sentences for a total of 278 felony dispositions or 5% of the state’s total. Prior to the closure of the Ojibway Correctional Facility, the Upper Peninsula had 23% of the MDOC’s prison beds, showing the region has more prison beds than prisoners from that area.

Myth: Closing prisons will just lead to more drug problems and jail overcrowding

Fact: The prisoners at Ojibway are not being released into the community, they are being sent to other prisons in the state with vacant beds to serve the remainder of their sentence. And because of our Offender Success model, far fewer parolees are coming back to prison once released, as shown by our 28.1 percent recidivism rate.

The question of jail usage is more complex, as the elected judges in each county ultimately control who receives a prison sentence, a jail sentence, or a probation sentence. Statewide, the number of felony dispositions resulting in a prison sentence declined by over 1,300 when comparing 2013 and 2016. For this same time period, however, the number of felony dispositions that resulted in jail sentence declined by 1,450. There is no correlation between a reduction in prison sentences resulting in an increase in jail sentences over the past five years.

In looking specifically at Gogebic County, in 2016, there were 73 individuals (including prisoners already at the facility) convicted of a felony. Of those, the courts sentenced 22 of them to prison, and 51 were sentenced to jail or probation. This does represent an increase from 2015, when 35 were sentenced to jail or probation, but the 22 sentenced to prison is actually an increase over the 3 that were sentenced to prison in 2015. It appears that while much of the state is experiencing fewer felony convictions over the past few years, Gogebic County has not shared in that trend, due primarily to an increase in convictions related to drug use. While the MDOC is not discounting the trends in Gogebic County, they do not match the statewide trends that are resulting in the decline of the prisoner population overall. Further, the MDOC remains ready to assist the local courts through our probation and parole operations in the region, while incarceration with the MDOC remains an option in any case where the judge believes it is warranted.

Myth: The roofs are great shape at Ojibway and downstate there are people working under tents on their desk because the ceilings leak so bad

Fact: All of the roofs at Ojibway are in need of replacement and there are no offices in the MDOC where employees work underneath tents on their desks.

Myth: Employees at Ojibway have been told by the administration they cannot discuss the closure or wear personal clothing that supports the facility while out in public.

Fact: No such direction has been given. Employees have freedom of speech and are under no restriction by the MDOC on what their personal clothing can state when they are not at work.

Statement from state Rep. Scott Dianda (D-Calumet) on requesting the state Auditor General

to audit MDOC’s decision to close Ojibway Correctional Facility:

MARENISCO — Last week, the state announced that it would close the Ojibway Correctional Facility in Marenisco in Gogebic County on Dec. 1. Today, state Rep. Scott Dianda (D-Calumet) followed up on his recent letter to Gov. Rick Snyder with a letter to state Auditor General Doug Ringler, requesting a performance audit on whether the Michigan Department of Corrections followed language in the state budget to properly consider the economic impact on the community before closing this facility. In addition, Rep. Dianda issued the following statement:

“My constituents are demanding answers and they deserve to know how MDOC came to the decision to close Ojibway. Language in the state budget requires the department to seriously consider the economic impact on the surrounding community of closing a correctional facility. The closure of Ojibway Correctional Facility could result in Gogebic County losing more than $700,000 in state school aid, the local hospital stands to lose more than $1 million in broken contracts, and corrections workers would have to drive more than 200 miles a day just to get to and from work at the closest remaining correctional facility. It looks to me, and many others, like MDOC did not take into account the consequences to the community. Local elected officials, business owners, and families and I believe that the costs of closing this facility far outweigh the benefits. I am asking the auditor general to conduct an audit because I believe MDOC failed to comply with the requirements in the budget and did not consider other communities that may be more able to absorb the impact of closing a correctional facility.”