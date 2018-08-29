MDOC releases documents regarding the closure of Ojibway Correctional Facility

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image courtesy maps.google.com

On Aug. 20, the Michigan Department of Corrections received a Freedom of Information Act request from former state Rep. Ed McBroom.

Below is the text of his request.

Any and all written correspondence, which includes emails, text messages, letters, memos and reports written by or received by the department regarding 1) actions, conversations, analysis, and any and all other communications and documentation generated in consideration of Sec. 944 of the FY2018 and FY 2019 budget relating to any and all contemplated prison closures; 2) actions, conversations, analysis, and any and all other communications and documentation in any way considered the economic impacts of closing the Ojibway Correctional Facility on the community of Marinesco, the county of Gogebic, and/or the western Upper Peninsula; 3) actions, conversations, analysis, and any and all other communications and documentation other local impacts on the community of Marinesco, the county of Gogebic, and the western Upper Peninsula that were taken into consideration during this decision making process; 4) and actions, conversations, analysis, and any and all other communications and documentation that in any way considered, discussed or contemplated the economic impacts, as well any other factor, that the Department or the State considered in making a decision on whether to close any prison other than the Ojibway Prison in 2018 or 2019.

Please note that the documents presented through this release are not an “economic impact study.” No formal study is required to be completed by the department, but the MDOC did fully consider the economic impact. The documents represent the information the department sought out from various state agencies and others, and also information it received from various members of the community before making its decision. These documents are not arranged in any specific order, as these are simply the records that a variety of department employees had in their possession or in their emails that were responsive to the FOIA request and are displayed in the order they were processed by the department’s FOIA coordinator. This was one of several FOIA requests the department has received regarding the closure of the Ojibway Correctional Facility since it was announced on Aug. 14th. In the interest of transparency, the department plans to provide other records that have been requested. In addition to the documents released to Mr. McBroom, the department has also released all of the records of correspondences the department received from members of the community in the weeks and months leading up to the decision. You can read those documents and letters here: [bit.ly/OCF-FOIA-requests]bit.ly/OCF-FOIA-requests

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE ISSUED BY McBROOM'S OFFICE:

Former Representative and current U.P. senate candidate Ed McBroom immediately released the documents he received Tuesday evening that followed his demand of answers from the Michigan Department of Corrections regarding the closure of the Ojibway Correctional Facility in Marenisco.

Last week, McBroom filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request asking for all documentation considered by the department relating to the economic impact of closing the Ojibway Correctional Facility on the community of Marenisco, Gogebic County, and the western Upper Peninsula.

“I thank the department for its timely response as the community with all that is at stake is especially and understandably eager to see the documentation,” McBroom said in a statement. “As evidenced by the continued large turnouts to all the local meetings I have been attending, like last night’s Gogebic Township Association meeting, I know I will be joining many in closely examining all of these documents in light of their critical importance to the community to ensure that they comply with both the letter and the spirit of the law which requires the State to “fully consider” the economic impact of the closure on the community. I welcome the community to immediately join me in reviewing the documents with an objective and exhaustive eye to ensure the department did indeed fully consider the dire economic consequences to the community, such as the profound adverse impact on our schools, on the hospital, on the housing market and complied in good faith with the law. I’d also welcome the community to reach out to me with their thoughts and concerns as they review the documents. And, I will be sharing my thoughts in the immediate days ahead after I have a fair chance to thoroughly review each page. Compliance with simply the letter of the law in light of the significant economic consequences that will follow from this closure is unacceptable. With the extreme consequences it is facing, this community absolutely deserves a good faith analysis that complied with the obvious and intended spirit of the law!”

