LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Thursday that its seasonal roadside parks will reopen on April 28, 2023.

Some of the 85 statewide parks maintained by MDOT operate seasonally. Typically, seasonal parks are closed in October and reopen when weather permits in the spring.

Drivers may need to wait a bit longer to access water at the parks, though, as MDOT says drinking water will not be turned on at all parks until some point in May following annual testing and treatment of the park water systems.

A map showing the status of MDOT roadside parks can be viewed here.