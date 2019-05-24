MDOT suspends road work to ease Memorial Day travel

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

Safety benefits:

– MDOT is suspending work and lifting traffic restrictions wherever possible this holiday weekend to ease congestion and increase safety.

– Although some equipment and traffic configurations will remain over the weekend, suspending construction operations improves safety for workers and motorists.

– Remember to buckle up, stay alert and avoid distractions at all times when driving.



This Memorial Day weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is removing lane restrictions on nearly 70 percent of its road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers. AAA Michigan estimates more than 1.3 million people from Michigan are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, up 3.3 percent from last year and the largest number in almost 15 years.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, May 24, and continuing until 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 90 out of 131 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT construction zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

“With the weather finally getting warmer, we expect more people to get out to enjoy everything our great state has to offer,“ said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “However, this is also the time that many needed road and bridge projects are taking place. We encourage all drivers to slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in construction zones. While you’re depending on us to fix the roads, road workers are trusting you with their lives. Let’s make sure everyone makes it home each and every night.“

MDOT oversees I, M, and US routes and is responsible for nearly 10,000 miles of state highways, which carry more than 50 percent of all traffic and approximately 70 percent of commercial traffic in Michigan.

For up-to-date information on MDOT projects, view the list of statewide lane closures on the Mi Drive website at www.Michigan.gov/Drive.