Medical Marijuana Now Available to Patients Immediately After Receiving Online Approval

May 1, 2019 – Effective today, medical marijuana patients in Michigan who apply for their marijuana registry card online may now use their approval email as a temporary substitute for a valid registry card in order to obtain their medication the same day they are approved.



The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) has implemented a change to the Michigan Medical Marijuana Program (MMMP) to ensure that patients with debilitating medical conditions are able to obtain marijuana for medical use as quickly as possible.