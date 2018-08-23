Meet the Candidate: Melody Wagner running on Republican ticket for 109th District Video

GWINN - The November election is coming up quickly and with it a number of candidates for seats.

One of those candidates is Melody Wagner, who will be running on the Republican ticket for the 109th State Representative district seat. Wagner spoke to Local 3 in an exclusive interview on her reason for running.

"It's in my heart to do good and to bring a voice to folks that have given up on voting," said Melody Wagner, Republican Candidate for the 109th District. "There's a large population here that doesn't trust anybody in the government anymore and I understand that very clearly."

Wagner was born and raised on a farm in Ohio, having even owned and operated a farm for 22 years. She also had a prestigious law enforcement career in Fort Myers, Florida, serving as a police officer. Now, she resides in Gwinn and says she is looking to make a difference.

"Here in Michigan, a lot of people don't realize it but, people write down beside the Democrat or Republican Party and they may not even believe that way or they may not have those values," says Wagner. "I have conservative values and I'm very much towards less government and less taxes, for people first and the government is meant to work for us so that's really what I'm about."

There are a number of items Wagner is advocating for with her campaign, from jobs to car insurance and roads.

"Living somewhere else, being a police officer in Fort Myers, Florida and being successful at that, that's in my heart; I've served the public before," said Wagner. "I've served the public from where every state came to Florida, I dealt with folks from out of the country so I'm able to work across the lines and with people. I want them to know how sincere I am about their needs and wants and that they've been unheard long enough."