Meet the Michigan Attorney General candidate: Dana Nessel

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MICHIGAN– Dana Nessel, is the Democratic Michigan Attorney General Candidate, James.

She lives in Plymouth, Michigan and for 11 years served as a Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor and then opened up her own practice.

“I have a lot of issues with the way the office has been run,” said Nessel. “I grew up during the Frank Kelly era and I thought that this office is one that really could proactively protect people in this state and it was an office that strongly advocated on behalf of the consumers, seniors and veterans, workers and enforce.

If elected, two issues Nessel says she plans to focus on include clean water and healthcare.

“I’m very concerned about Line 5,” said Nessel. “I believe that we are facing the biggest ecological and economic catastrophe of our time in the event that there is a rupture. Also PFAS and PFOS. Flint will pale in comparison when you look at the scale of the damage that will be done to drinking water in communities all around our state. Secondly, when it comes to protecting people’s healthcare. It’s the Democratic AGs right now that are the only thing between people having medical insurance if they have pre-existing medical conditions and not for hundreds of thousands of people in this state.”

Nessel says that if elected she will reopen a satellite office in Marquette.

