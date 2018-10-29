Meet the Michigan Attorney General Candidate: Tom Leonard Video

MICHIGAN-- Current Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives, Republican Tom Leonard is running for Michigan Attorney General.

Leonard is from DeWitt which is just north of Lansing and has experience working in the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

"There is no position that is more uniquely qualified to fight for the people of the State of Michigan than the Attorney General's Office and that's what I love to do," said Leonard. "I did it as a prosecutor in Flint. I've done it as Speaker of the House as we've tried to lower auto insurance rates, as we've fought to cut taxes, as we've fought to eliminate driver responsibility fees. I want to continue this fight as the state's next attorney general."

If elected, Leonard says two issues he's ready to face head on includes the mental health system and elder abuse.

"We are spending right now two billion dollars per year on our corrections budget but what a lot of people don't know is the fact that nearly a quarter of our prison population suffers from mental illness and when they do, the cost of an inmate goes from about $38,000 a year to well over $100,000 per year," said Leonard. "We need to address this broken mental health system and make certain that these people are getting the help they need before they are committing these violent crimes. I also want to put and Elder Abuse Task Force within the attorney general's office. As you know, we have a growing population and many of our elders and our seniors are being exploited."



