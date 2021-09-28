Meet your favorite local authors, poets at the Upper Peninsula Authors Day Book Fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Publishers and Authors Association (UPPAA) will be hosting their fourth annual U.P. Authors Day Book Fair next weekend.

There will be over 20 local authors selling their new releases and formally published books. Some featured authors include Dorothy Paad, Tyler R. Tichelaar, and Gretchen Preston.

“I am the author of the Valley Cat series of children’s chapter books. It’s a three-book series, a hardcover series fully illustrated by a young woman, Karin Neumann, who was a student at NMU when we did our first book,” said Gretchen Preston, the vice president of the UPPAA. “They take place locally here. They have U.P. history, geography, facts about nature, and some life lessons woven into the text. But, don’t tell the kids. They’ll never know they’re learning.”

Authors and poets will provide meet and greets and book signings. The event is free to the public.

“You must come to this event. A book is the gift that keeps on giving. You can probably get most of your holiday shopping done right there. And you’ll be supporting local literature and also local businesses,” said Preston.

The Upper Peninsula Authors Day Book Fair will be on Saturday, October 9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be held at the Campfire CoWorks in the Masonic Building in downtown Marquette.

To see the full list of authors and poets who will be at the event, click here.

Latest stories