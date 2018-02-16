Closings
Meijer presents check for UP200

Local News

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE– Meijer presented a sponsorship check for the UP200 today. 

While the store won’t  open it’s doors to the public until the summer, community leaders met at the construction site where Meijer presented their six thousand five hundred dollar sponsorship for the event.  
The Michigan- based retailer says giving back to the community is major priorty of theirs. 

John Spaulding, Meijer Marquette Store Director says, “Today is the first example of us reaching out to a local organization, that is an exciting event up here and giving back to that, but a lot more to come. Just watch.”

Following the check presentation, organizers gave an exclusive tour of the supercenter. 
 

