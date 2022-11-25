MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It may seem like springtime, but the Christmas season is upon us. A sure sign of that is the opening of Meister’s Christmas tree farm in Marquette. According to the owner, George Meister, business has been brisk and there is something for the whole family at Meister’s.

“Yeah, we’ve got the cut your own fields on the backs you can take a saw back and find your own and cut it down yourself,” said Meister. “We’ve got our rack up front with the precut trees. We’ve also got some animals out here some goats and pigs and such that kids can feed and they’re a lot of fun to interact with. And then we’ve got our gift shop inside that has a lot of good Christmas Gifts and Decor and whatnot.”

One of the more ambitious customers is the Coxen Family. They decided to venture into the wilds and cut their own tree down. Mellissa Polkinghorne-Coxen explains how they choose the perfect tree.

“Oh, it’s going to have this glow. Said Mellissa, “I think we’re going to hear from the heavens above that this tree is perfect for our family. We’re really excited to find the perfect tree for our family”

For others, it’s more of a gut feeling, when the right tree appears in rows and rows of trees.

“I was looking for a nine-foot or a 10-footer and got one balsam.”

“I look for one where you can get lots of presents underneath.”

There are not only trees to choose from but, many farm animals to feed and interact with. 11-year-old Hoyt likes feeding the goats.

“Well and like they if you just pick up some snow off the ground with some like grains in it,” Hoyt said. “They’ll just like eat it right out of your hands and start looking at and the ducks just like pick out the like the ground. You just like start eating the bugs in the chickens they just pick up the ground”

To round out your Christmas list, Meister’s has a gift shop for all your tree trimming needs, as well as hot cider and Christmas goodies. According to Meister, starting tomorrow, Santa will be on hand.

“We do have a Santa experience. Said Meister.” On Saturdays and Sundays and you can reserve it online ahead of time. We have a tractor-drawn wagon that will take families and groups out back into the woods and get to see Santa and Mrs. Claus back at his warming cabin in the woods and spend a little time with them and have a nice personal experience.”