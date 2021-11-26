Meister’s Tree Farm opens to public for 2021 Christmas season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Friday marked the kickoff of the Christmas season for ‘Meister’s for Christmas’ at Meister’s Tree Farm in Marquette as the farm opened its tree lot and gift shop to the public. The farm has multiple types of trees available alongside wreaths, gift items, and refreshments for visitors over the course of the next few weekends.

In addition, Meister’s will hold a ‘Wagon Ride to See Santa’ experience on upcoming Saturdays and Sundays in the lead-up to Christmas. Reservations for the ride can be made on the farm’s website.

‘Meister’s for Christmas’ is aiming to make the process of going out to select a tree into an event where families can spend time and make memories together.

“One of the things we really are trying to build here is the experience,” said George Meister, owner of Meister’s Tree Farm. “And not just coming, not just getting the tree or getting the wreath, but coming out and spending some time. Getting the hot cider, walking the fields, going through the gift shop, finding some decor and gifts. Really making a full Christmas experience and kind of a stop here that they can spend a little time, you know, have the family out, the dog with them. Have some fun and do something a little different.”

When selecting a tree, visitors have the option to select a pre-cut tree in the farm’s tree lot or walk back into the farm’s fields to select one and cut it themselves. For families who make the switch from an artificial Christmas tree to going out and selecting a real one, Meister’s says the decision is one that most never look back from.

“The thing with a real tree that you can’t get with a fake one is that you get to come out here and you’re getting a new one every time,” Meister said. “You get the experience of being out somewhere with your family, friends, loved ones, picking it and finding it. But then you bring it home, you put it in the house and it’s just a whole different thing in the house than something that’s plastic. It’s got a smell to it, it’s bringing some of that outdoors in, and you know those of us here in the U.P we love the outdoors, and having that bit of fresh greenery in here it’s something that brings a lot more into the house and brings a lot more into that experience of coming out and looking for them.”

While the widest selection of trees will be available early on, Meister’s says it has not been affected by the tree shortage occurring in some parts of the country.

‘Meister’s for Christmas’ will be open over the next few weeks at the following times:

Thursday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information on ‘Meister’s for Christmas’, visit the farm’s website.