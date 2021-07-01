Menominee County man charged with sexual assault motions to modify bond

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Brian William Helfert of Menominee County recently was arraigned on 16 felony charges relating to sexual assault of a minor.

He has requested a modification to lower his bond, the motion will be heard by the Hon. Mary B. Barglind on July 2 at 10:00 A.M. The motion lists reasons for lowering the bond and requests that bond be set at 10% of 100,000 instead of $250,000.

Jeffrey T. Rogg, Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney, has also submitted a response in opposition to the motion. He motions to raise Helfert’s bond to $750,000.

Both motions are available to be read below.