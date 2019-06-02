Michigan AG's Child Support Unit Breaks $275 Million in Collections Since Inception

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image courtesy MGN Online

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

LANSING - The Michigan Department of Attorney General's Child Support Unit has collected more than $275 million since it was formed in 2003.

Attorney General Dana Nessel made the announcement today following the largest single month of collections – more than $2.5 million – since 2015. To date, 19,299 children have benefited from the unit's efforts.

"Our office has an obligation to take action on behalf of Michigan's children when one of their parents fails to meet their parental responsibilities," Nessel said. "I am so incredibly proud of our Child Support Unit and everyone who has contributed to this work to ensure the kids we fight for are properly supported."

Failing to pay child support is a felony in Michigan and the Attorney General's Office regularly pursues deadbeat parents across the nation to collect payments on Michigan-enforceable support orders. The office's total collections since January 1, 2019, stands at $8.5 million – $1.7 million more year to date than 2018. The largest single collection to date is $464,476 from a pediatric neurosurgeon in 2005.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office steps in on behalf of Michigan families to secure back child support when the noncustodial parent lives outside the state or when cases are referred to it from Friend of the Court. Custodial parents who have experienced a history of non-payment and are owed significant back child support can file a complaint online with the Attorney General's Office or call 517-335-7560.