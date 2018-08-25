Michigan college students encouraged to register to vote

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Students at 18 Michigan colleges and universities will have a chance to register to vote at the Mobile Office this fall, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson announced today.

“We’re launching our 3,000-mile 2018 Voter Registration Drive on Tuesday, Sept. 4th at Oakland Community College’s Auburn Hills campus, and we’ll be traveling statewide from there,” Johnson said. “Students are encouraged to register to vote, ask questions about services and take care of any Secretary of State business they might have, right on campus.”

The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 6 general election is Oct. 9, the day the tour concludes.

Faculty, staff and area residents are also welcome to use Mobile Office services at each stop, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. A list of stops is attached.

In addition to voter registration, the Mobile Office offers all of the services available at a traditional office. Customers can change their address, renew their driver’s license, get their tabs and even join the Michigan Organ Donor Registry.

Staff will be available to answer questions about voter identification, absentee ballots, locating a sample ballot and finding their polling place. Residents can also ask questions about the elimination of Driver Responsibility Fees, including those who have associated debt or a related driver’s license suspension.

Johnson said the voter registration drive supplements other efforts to register new voters,

including:

• A postcard sent to every 18-year-old on their birthday reminding them to register to vote.

• Voter registration opportunities for newly sworn citizens at naturalization ceremonies across the state.

• Asking customers who come in for personal ID or driver’s licenses if they want to register to vote, provided they are U.S. citizens.

The 2018 ExpressSOS Voter Registration Drive Events in the Upper Peninsula are listed below.

(Visits are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Michigan Technological University

Sept. 17

Sidewalk across from CDI Building

Northern Michigan University

Sept. 19

Lot #28 between Hedgcock, Jamrich Buildings

Lake Superior State University

Sept. 21

D Parking Lot