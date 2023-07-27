BARAGA AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – A series of temporary closures will occur in early August at various facilities administered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Division.

“Due to some much-needed improvements to roadways, parking areas and adding two culverts, there will be a series of facility closures within the Van Riper and Craig Lake State Park Unit,” said Debra Gill, park supervisor for the unit.

All four closures will be in effect from Wednesday, Aug. 2 through Monday, Aug. 7.

In Baraga County, west of Michigamme, part of the main entry road to Craig Lake State Park (Nelligan Lake Road) will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Two culverts will be installed, and gravel will be added and graded over 6,200 feet of roadway.

While the work is under way, park visitors accessing the Keewaydin Lake Yurt, Keewaydin boating access site and campsites numbers 17, 18 and 19 will still be able to use Nelligan Lake Road.

All others can access the park via North Nestoria Road, which is located roughly 7 miles west of Nelligan Lake Road along U.S. Highway 41. Signs will direct motorists to the main parking area at Craig Lake State Park.

There will be three closures in neighboring Marquette County.

At the Blueberry Ridge Pathway, located about 10 miles south of Marquette off M-553, the Crossroads and Lighted Loop parking areas will be closed. The adding of additional gravel and grading will take place at both parking areas.

Signs will alert traffic to work taking place within the right of way along M-553.

The Thunder Valley Equestrian Trail, located farther south of Marquette off M-553, will be closed also for parking area improvements. The work will include additional aggregate surfacing, grading and reshaping of the existing driveway.

If the work on the Blueberry Ridge Pathway or Thunder Valley Equestrian Trail is completed before Aug. 7, the parking lots will be reopened early.

The Goose Lake boating access site, located off Marquette County Road 480 south of Marquette, will be closed for grading and roadway improvements.