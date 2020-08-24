Michigan DNR: Water safety and increase in license sales

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – After multiple tragedies in Michigan waters this year, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking people heading out to the water to rememer safety is key.

Michigan DNR Deputy Public Information Officer, John Pepin says with higher water levels this year, places that you may have been familiar in the past may cause some trouble. He says it’s important to know flag warnings, weather and use the buddy system.

Pepin also says they have seem more and more people interested in the outdoors and purchasing different licensing from them. He says whether it’s fishing, hunting or hiking, there are people who are unfamiliar with the activity.

Michigan DNR has multiple resources for different activities on their website.

