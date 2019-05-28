Michigan gas prices steady

Follow @WJMN_Local3

DEARBORN, Mich., (May 28, 2019) – Gas prices in Michigan are down after jumping 9 cents to $2.93 per gallon on May 24. Michigan drivers are now paying an average price of $2.88 per gallon for regular unleaded – 1 cent more than a week ago and 2 cents more than this time last month. Drivers are now paying about 22 cents less than this same time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $43 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $4 from when prices were their highest last May.

Gasoline supplies across the country increased by 3.7 million bbl last week, according to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). At 228.7 million bbl, total gasoline inventories in the U.S. are 5.2 million bbl lower than where they were in mid-May 2018. One of the reasons stocks increased is due to lower U.S. gasoline exports, which fell to the lowest rate in 2019 and the weakest since December 2018. Imports also contributed to stock growth. Gasoline imports nearly doubled to 1.35 million b/d, which is the highest rate since 2011 and one of the highest import rates ever recorded by EIA since the federal agency began tracking the data in 1982.

“Increased gasoline stocks amid robust summer demand can help to suppress pump prices,“ said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The initial spike in prices was likely due to the record number of Michiganders hitting the road for the Memorial Day Holiday.“

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price stayed the same. Metro Detroit’s current average is $2.86 per gallon, about the same as last week’s average and 24 cents less than this time last year.

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($2.96), Saginaw ($2.92), Ann Arbor ($2.91)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.79), Metro Detroit ($2.86), Benton Harbor ($2.87)

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2018 Low 2018 High Record High National $2.83 $2.83 $2.85 $2.89 $2.97 $2.49 (1/3/2018) $2.97 (5/26/2018) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Michigan $2.88 $2.90 $2.87 $2.89 $3.10 $2.42 (2/21/2018) $3.13 (5/25/2018) $4.26 (5/4/2011) Detroit $2.86 $2.86 $2.86 $2.87 $3.10 $2.44 (2/27/2018) $3.11 (5/25/2018) $4.24 (5/4/2011) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

