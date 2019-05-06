Michigan gas prices up 3 cents from last week

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

DEARBORN, Mich., (May 6, 2019) – Gas prices in Michigan declined 2 cents, after setting a new 2019-high of $2.93 per gallon on May 3. Michigan drivers are now paying an average price of $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded – 3 cents more than a week ago and 6 cents more than this time last month. Drivers are now paying about 5 cents more than this same time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $44 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $3 from when prices were their highest last May.

“Switching to the more expenseive summer blend gasoline and healthy consumer demand are contributing to the increase in pump prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With Memorial Day on the horizon, these factors are likely to continue playing a role in price increases, so motorists should expect to see prices continue to rise in the weeks ahead.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $2.88 per gallon, about 2 cents more than last week’s average and the same price as this time last year.

Click here to view AAA’s state and metro gas averages

Most expensive gas price averages: Saginaw ($2.95), Grand Rapids ($2.94), Lansing ($2.93)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.81), Metro Detroit ($2.88), Marquette ($2.89)

Find Local Gas Prices

Daily national, state, and metro gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

Motorists can find the lowest gas prices on their smartphone or tablet with the free AAA Mobile app . The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance.



CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2018 Low 2018 High Record High National $2.89 $2.90 $2.89 $2.78 $2.81 $2.49 (1/3/2018) $2.97 (5/26/2018) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Michigan $2.91 $2.92 $2.88 $2.85 $2.86 $2.42 (2/21/2018) $3.13 (5/25/2018) $4.26 (5/4/2011) Detroit $2.88 $2.89 $2.86 $2.80 $2.88 $2.44 (2/27/2018) $3.11 (5/25/2018) $4.24 (5/4/2011) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

Every day up to 130,000 stations in the nation and more than 4,200 stations in Michigan are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com.