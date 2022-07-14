MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2022 Michigan Lighthouse Festival will take place in Marquette next month, featuring the Marquette Harbor Lighthouse. The traveling festival selects one of the cities home to Michigan’s 129 lighthouses each year to promote the lighthouses and their history on the Great Lakes.

The festival will take place August 5-7, featuring activities and speakers throughout the weekend at multiple venues in Marquette.

Friday will feature guest speaker Bruce Lynn from the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society followed by a showing of The Finest Hour. It will take place from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Masonic Building in Marquette.

Saturday’s events will run from from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Marquette Mari-time Museum beginning with the Mari-time Market hosting a selection of vendors. Architect Specialist Brian Lijewski with the State Histroical Preservation Society will speak, followed by Burt Mason, President of the Huron Island Lighthouse Preservation Society.

Sunday will feature a Fair Sailing Brunch from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Landmark Inn.

For additional information on events and information on tickets, you can check out the Michigan Lighthouse Festival website.