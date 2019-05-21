Michigan State Police Citizens’ Academy

Follow @WJMN_Local3

NEGAUNEE — The Michigan State Police (MSP) Negaunee Post is pleased to announce a Citizens’ Academy, beginning June 4, 2019 at the Lost Creek Community Room, 200 Lost Creek Drive, Marquette Township.

The six-week academy will give citizens the opportunity to become familiar with the mission and operation of the MSP, understand the procedures troopers follow, increase their awareness of law enforcement’s role in the community, and can meet personnel from the Negaunee Post. Topics covered at the academy will include the Negaunee Regional Dispatch Center, the MSP K-9 Unit, traffic crash reconstruction, the MSP Emergency Support (ES) Team, and narcotics awareness.

The six-week academy will meet at the Lost Creek Community Room on June 4, June 18, July 2, July 16, July 23, and July 30 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. A graduation ceremony will be held on July 30, 2019.

Individuals who are interested in attending the Citizens’ Academy should contact Trooper Stacey Rasanen of the MSP Negaunee Post at (906)235-3761 or via email at Rasanens@michigan.gov to reserve your spot