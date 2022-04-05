UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – April is Sexual Assault Awareness month and Michigan State Police are looking to do their part to assist victims of sexual abuse. All MSP posts are collection sites for the ‘Purses with a Purpose’ initiative.

The initiative gathers new and gently used purses and handbags filled with comfort items such as toiletries, socks, snacks/candy, or other self-care items that will be donated to shelters across the U.P. to help sexual abuse victims.

“This started last year in downstate Michigan and it was really successful down there and it had very good partnerships with the other agencies downstate,” Lt. Mark Giannunzio, with Michigan State Police said. “Now we’ve brought it to the U.P. where every post in the Upper Peninsula is partnering with a local shelter in their area to collect these items during the month of April. It’s very important that we do this and it’s great because it’s a great avenue for people to get some help that they probably won’t have been able to afford on their own.”

If you would like to donate you can do so at any MSP post, Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. until 4 P.M. for the entire month of April.

MSP says that shelters are in dire need of personal hygiene items such as shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, etc. this year and are asking for a focus on those types of donations.