Michigan State Police Negaunee Post public open house

NEGAUNEE -- The Michigan State Police Negaunee Post would like to invite the public to attend their open house from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Visitors will be able to meet troopers from the post and members of the Forensic Science Division, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Recruiting, Emergency Support Team, and the Canine Unit.

Demonstrations will be given, and refreshments provided. The event is suited for both children and adults.