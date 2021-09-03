Michigan State Police to hold U.P. wide recruiting event

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – On Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11 between 11:00 A.M. and 7:00 P.M. every post in the Upper Peninsula will be open to anyone interested in beginning a career with the Michigan State Police.

The events will be held in the parking lots of the posts if the weather permits, otherwise they will be held in the post lobbies. Visitors to the event can learn about the process and requirements of becoming a Michigan State Police Trooper or Motor Carrier.