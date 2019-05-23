Michigan students take top honors at national bridge event

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Fast facts:

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) had its 17th Annual TRAC Bridge Challenge competition Tuesday in Park City, Utah.

Seven of the 18 teams selected to participate in the event – where miniature bridges built from balsa wood and glue are tested for strength and design – were from Michigan.

Teams from around Michigan took six of the top nine places in the national competition.

May 23, 2019 — Michigan middle and high school students continued a decade-long run and dominated a national bridge-building competition event in Utah this week as teams from around the state took six of the top nine places.

Michigan students competed against budding engineers from around the U.S. at the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ (AASHTO) 17th Annual TRAC Bridge Challenge competition Tuesday in Park City, Utah. The teams spend nearly eight months building miniature bridges from kits using balsa wood and glue, which are then judged on design and tested to destruction to determine their strength. Teams also make detailed presentations about their bridges before a panel of judges. All team members receive medals and cash prizes were awarded, with first place teams getting $1,200, second place teams receiving $900, and third place teams receiving $600.

Eighteen squads competed this year, selected from 24 states that participated. Besides Michigan, teams from California, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, and Mississippi qualified for the nationals. Competitors were all involved in one of AASHTO’s educational outreach programs: TRAC (Transportation and Civil Engineering) for high school students, and RIDES (Roadways In Developing Elementary Students). The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has been offering the TRAC program to schools in Michigan since 2004.

The competition’s goal is to develop a bridge that will carry as much weight as possible while weighing as little as possible. Students compete in separate age categories: grades 7-8, 9-10, and 11-12. Michigan teams took first and second place honors in all three age categories, securing six of the nine top spots.

“It’s great to see this year’s group of enthusiastic students continue Michigan’s success in the TRAC program,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “MDOT is proud to support this effort – it’s a direct investment in our state’s future and continues our emphasis on workforce development. This also continues an MDOT tradition of nurturing tomorrow’s engineers.”

This year, Michigan teams built on a long tradition of success at the competition, said Julie VanPortfliet, who manages the TRAC program for MDOT. Out of the 18 national slots available, seven went to Michigan teams.

”I’m very proud of the way our Michigan students performed,” VanPortfliet said. ”They really showed how our commitment to support science, technology, engineering and math education is paying off.”

VanPortfliet noted that teams from Negaunee High School in Negaunee, Mich., advised by Kevin Bell, have been invited to, and won, the 11-12th grade division of the national bridge challenge for each of the past 10 years. This year, their winning bridge model weighed in at a mere 25 grams but supported a whopping 406 pounds before failing.

TRAC is a hands-on education program designed for integration into science, math and social science classes with the goal of encouraging kids to pursue engineering and other science-related fields. The bridge challenge is part of MDOT’s TRAC program curriculum. More information is available at www.Michigan.gov/MDOT-TRAC.

Another facet of TRAC is its internship program, which offers 25 students statewide this year an opportunity to work for MDOT during the summer. VanPortfliet said many students have found hands-on, real-world learning was the key to their future.

”I’ve seen the tremendous difference the TRAC program can make for students,” VanPortfliet said. ”Many kids have gone through TRAC and gained the confidence that they needed to go on to success in college and careers.”

With a projected shortage of engineers in the U.S. workforce over the next 10 years, VanPortfliet said this program can help prepare students for key roles throughout MDOT, Michigan, and the entire country in the future.



2019 Annual TRAC Bridge Challenge winners