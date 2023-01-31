MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) announced it is seeking volunteers to be a part of the No Member Dies Alone (NMDA) program at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette, as well as its other locations in Grand Rapids and Chesterfield Township.

The program seeks to offer companionship and assistance to Veterans entering the final stages of life.

Volunteers provide comfort at the bedside of Veterans residing at the homes when family and friends cannot be present. Examples of providing comfort include holding a member’s hand, listening or talking, reading, or playing music.

“When I retired from a very fulfilling 40-year career as an educator, I knew I needed to find something to do that had meaning and purpose,” said Mike Micele, a Vietnam veteran and NMDA volunteer. “Joining the NMDA program has been one of the most powerful and life-changing experiences of my life. It is truly spiritual work. In some cases, these veterans don’t have friends or family present so to be there and tell them they are loved and there is nothing to fear is beyond words. The best gift we can give a dying member is our time, presence and love. This is work that needs doing and demands our best.”

MVH said the following in a release about the requirements to become a volunteer:

If you are interested in volunteering, you can apply at one of the Homes. In addition to the regular volunteer application process, anyone desiring to serve as a vigil volunteer will also have a special interview to determine fitness for the NMDA team. Sensitivity and compassion are crucial and team members must feel reasonably comfortable interacting with those nearing death.

MVH provides all the training necessary including orientation sessions on member privacy regulations, bedside protocol, communication skills and self-care. Opportunities to follow experienced volunteers are offered as well.

“Volunteers are an important part of our team that provides care and comfort to our veteran members as they enter the final stages of life,” said Jodi Thompson, director of psychosocial services and quality of life for MVH. “While there are several things volunteers can do to promote relaxation and lessen pain, sometimes it’s as simple as being present. We hope to grow the program at each of our three Homes so that our veteran members receive the support they deserve.”

If interested in becoming a volunteer, you can direct any questions to the following contacts at MVH locations:

Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti – Volunteer and Donations Coordinator Sarah Johnson at johnsons93@michigan.gov or 906-226-3576 Ext: 2520396.

Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township – Volunteer Coordinator Maxine Butler at butlerm13@michigan.gov or 586-256-9921.

Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids – Volunteer Coordinator Becky Smit at smitr@michigan.gov or 517-281-8963.

You can read more about the No Member Dies Alone program here.