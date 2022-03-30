LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced the recipients of grants aimed at providing young adults with career and educational opportunities. A total of $4 million was granted to 16 organizations to provide people with an introduction to the workforce, including jobs skills, on-site, hybrid, and virtual career exploration and preparation activities, and earned income.

Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! will receive $300,000 through the grant distribution. The funds will support the Young Professionals initiative, designed to reduce youth unemployment and place young adults, ages 14-24, on the right path to achieve lifelong economic self-sufficiency. Whitmer says the Young Professionals program aligns with Michigan’s Sixty by 30 goal to increase the number of working-age adults with a skill certificate or college degree to 60 percent by 2030.

“This investment expands career and educational opportunities for young adults and helps us build a state where everyone, no matter who they are or where they live, has a shot at a bright future,” Whitmer said. “As a mom, I know that every parent wants their kids to have opportunities to pursue their potential and go on to live a great life. Today’s investment prepares young Michiganders to fill in-demand, good-paying jobs, and empowers them to support themselves and their families. It will help fill job openings especially as older Michiganders leave the workforce and build on Michigan’s ongoing economic momentum.”

The initiative supports young adults who are struggling to obtain employment by exposing them to multiple career and educational opportunities, such as entering a Registered Apprenticeship program, earning a college degree or certificate, and obtaining sustainable employment.

Young Professionals grants were awarded to Michigan Works! network across the state. They were selected through a Request for Proposals process. The following 16 agencies were awarded corresponding funding:

Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren : $247,973

Capital Area Michigan Works! : $300,000

Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation : $353,220

GST Michigan Works! : $257,924

Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works! : $300,000

Michigan Works! Macomb/St. Clair : $184,996

Michigan Works! Northeast Consortium : $64,350

Northwest Michigan Works! : $281,494

Oakland County Michigan Works! : $293,645

Michigan Works! Region 7B : $110,686

Michigan Works! Southeast : $220,138

Southeast Michigan Community Alliance : $228,130

Michigan Works! Southwest : $450,000

Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! : $300,000

Michigan Works! West Central : $100,000

West Michigan Works! : $307,444

More information about the program is available through the Michigan Works! network. To contact the nearest Michigan Works! Service Center, call 800-285-WORKS (9675) or visit MichiganWorks.org.