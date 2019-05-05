Michigan's cultural treasures – preserved, protected, cared for and shared by the DNR

Most people already know that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources manages elk herds and stands of pine – but how about historic photos, a 1957 Corvette and a historic fort on the Keweenaw Peninsula?

All these things are part of Michigan’s cultural resources, also managed by the DNR.

For more than a decade, the DNR has committed in its mission to preserving, protecting, stewarding, and sharing cultural resources – as well as natural resources – for the people of Michigan.

“Cultural resources are the state’s treasures that were made by people in Michigan and are evidence of their lives and stories,” said Sandra Clark, director of the Michigan History Center in Lansing. “Like natural resources, they are held in trust by the DNR for the people of Michigan, to make sure that the state’s history and culture are documented, preserved and shared.”

Cultural resources give lives meaning. They’re the things that tell stories of who we were and how and why and where we live and lived. They’re historic houses, stores, offices, sawmills and blast furnaces.

“Cultural resources, like the Sanilac Petroglyphs in Sanilac County, are gifts from Michigan’s first peoples to their current descendants,” said Stacy Tchorzynski, archaeologist with the State Historic Preservation Office. “They’re tools and ceramics uncovered to help reconstruct a community’s daily life.”