Mobile food pantry in Negaunee May 8

NEGAUNEE — On May 8th, Feeding America West Michigan will distribute 15,000 pounds of food to people in need at Negaunee High School.

The distribution will take place at 4:30 pm with registration beginning at 4:00 pm.

The Mobile Pantry will contain fresh produce, dairy products and baked goods with an emphasis on nutrition. Clients will not have to show identification or proof of income to receive food; however, they will be required to provide basic contact information and affirm that they are in need of food. They are encouraged to bring their own bags or boxes.

Mark Marana, Principal of Negaunee High School says, “We are enthused to host our 9th mobile Food Pantry with Feeding America on May 8th. It is a great opportunity for our students and it is a much-needed program that we are proud to be involved with.”

Food insecurity affects 1 in 8 people in West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

Negaunee High School is located at 500 W. Arch Street in Negaunee.

About Feeding America West Michigan.

Serving local families in need since 1981, Feeding America West Michigan reclaims safe surplus food from farmers, manufacturers, distributors and retailers and distributes that food through a network of nearly 1,100 food pantries, youth programs, and other hunger-relief agencies in 40 counties from the Indiana border through the Upper Peninsula.

For more information, visit FeedWM.org.