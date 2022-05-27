ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) – A mobile food pantry delivered by Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to come to Ontonagon next month. The pantry will take place on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Ontonagon Village Fire Hall located at 315 River Street in Ontonagon.

The mobile food pantry is made possible through funding from Portage Health Foundation (PHF) in partnership with Ontonagon Area Schools. A variety of foods will be available at the pantry, including fresh produce and dairy items. There will be enough supplies for approximately 300 families on a first-come, first-served basis.

PHF says attendees will not have to show identification or proof of income to receive food, but will be required to provide basic contact information and affirm that they are in need of food. Boxes of food will be provided in a drive-through format.

PHF also plans to bring mobile food pantries to Ontonagon County on September 7 and December 15 of 2022. Details on those events will be released at a later date. You can find more food resources from Feeding America West Michigan, including regulary updated food pantry schedules, on their website.

The food for the pantry will be delivered by a Feeding America West Michigan semi truck arriving from downstate. Feeding America West Michigan is a food bank that serves 40 of Michigan’s 83 counties. Its service area spans from the Indiana border north through the western half of the state and extends throughout the entire Upper Peninsula.

Portage Health Foundation aims to address food insecurities in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties through its two-fold Food Initiative. First, the initiative aims to improve access to locally grown and healthful foods within the community. Second, it provides educational resources and tools to promote sustainable changes to eating and lifestyle habits for all. You can learn more about the PHF Food Initiative and make a donation at phfgive.org/food.