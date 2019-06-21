Moran man sentenced to 43-80 years in prison for murder

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MACKINAC COUNTY — On Thursday, May 23, 2019, Edward Lawrence Tallman III pled guilty to Homicide Murder in the 2nd degree. Other charges were dismissed. He was previously charged with:

Homicide – Felony Murder

Home Invasion – 1 st Degree

Degree Weapons -Firearms – Possession by Felon

Weapons- Ammunition – Possession by Felon

Weapons – Felony Firearm, Habitual Offender

On Friday, June 21, 2019, Tallman was sentenced to 43 to 80 years in prison on the charge.

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office released this statement:

“Deputies worked to make sure this case was thoroughly investigated and resolved and although we will never forget the tragedy that occurred, it is our hope that family of the victim can continue to heal now that the court case is concluded.”

No other information will be released.

The original news release about the homicide can be read below:

On Friday, April 27, 2018, at about 10:30 a.m. Mackinac County Sheriff’s Deputies and Michigan State Police were called to a residence to investigate a suspicious person in Moran, Michigan.

The individual entered a home without permission through a back door. The homeowner confronted the individual and notified dispatch. The individual had blood on his clothes and at one point started taking off his clothes. He walked outside and was met by a deputy and a trooper who detained the suspect.

During the subsequent investigation, it was learned that he had possibly committed a homicide at a nearby residence. The deputy and trooper checked the residence and found a deceased man inside.

The Mackinac County Medical Examiner was notified as well as the State Police Crime Lab, and they assisted deputies with the investigation and processing of the scene.

The victim was identified as Larry Bigelow, a 61-year-old of Moran, Michigan.

The suspect, Edward Lawrence Tallman III of Moran, was formally charged with Open Murder in the 92nd District Court.