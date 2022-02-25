MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Starting Monday, February 28, 2022, WJMN Local 3 will begin airing Morning in America. The three hour news program airs from 7-10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Morning in America is part of NewsNation, which is part of WJMN‘s parent company Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

The program is a national cable news show with a mix of hard news, weather, sports, and lifestyle feature stories. WJMN spoke with Adrienne Bankert, the award-winning anchor and host of Morning in America.

Bankert said she was born in Los Angeles, but raised in a small town of about 1,000 people. She’s live on both the east and west coast, now calling Chicago home where Morning in America is broadcast from.

Below is part of our conversation with Bankert:

What do you want people to know about the show?

“I want them to know this is a really important mission. This isn’t just a show. Our purpose and our intention is to deliver news in a way that is straight forward. We’re not leaning left. We’re not leaning right. We’re very much about speaking to people of all backgrounds and being impartial in our coverage and just telling the stories.”

Bankert said along with bringing the days top national headlines, they want to bring inspiring stories in their segment titled, “What’s Good?” which follows the same path as our Positively U.P. initiative.

What do you want people to know about you?

“I’m not here to say that anybody’s perfect or that anybody can go through life and it’s all sunshine and roses and gumdrops. Life is harder now. Pressure is intensified. People are under more pressure in their relationships than ever before. I believe that if we make a target, kindness. A target, inspiration and and target, hope, then we can actually hit it. If we assume that things are just going to be okay, we may not make it through the day. I do believe that having an intentional gaze on kindness and hope, that will put oxygen in our lungs and give us the tenacity and the strength to keep going. In light of all the things we hear. There are a lot of horrible things going on in the world, but there are also a lot of positive things going on in the world. We have to keep those things in perspective.”

Bankert even wrote a book on kindess. Your Hidden Superpower: The Kindness That Makes You Unbeatable at Work and Connects You with Anyone During our conversation, Bankert spoke about how she brings that kindness into the workplace and into the world.

“We all have a responsibility. The world is begging for us all to be kinder to each other. It’s not just about being the sharpest, the smartest or the most talented. Every single person on the planet is just holding out hope that humanity is still a real thing and that we can actually be good to one another. In light of the fact that we have a lot more on our plate and we have a lot more competition, we also want to have some kind conversations, meet great people, and see some people who are doing good in the world. And that’s such a focus for my life and for this show. At the same time we want you to feel informed and know what’s going on. We want you to know what you can prepare for. Because if you’re armed with that information, with some doses of inspiration, then you’ll be able to get through your day, your week, and your year.”

Three hours is a long time for a show. How do you prepare?

“Interviewing so many people, I might have 13 interviews a day with those three hours of live hosting duties. There’s a lot of research that goes into it. There’s a lot of people that help with writing questions. I’m the last one to touch the scripts, so I’m doing my own writing as well. It is a village, it’s a team effort. You can’t do this by yourself and I’m very very grateful that. A big part of a morning routine for me is that time of quiet and rest to get my head straight because life is high pressure as we all know. It’s so important that when I come here, I know I’m able to deliver all of me. I’m sure that resonates with all the moms and dads and individuals who are trying to live life the best they can after the past couple of crazy years we’ve had here in America.”

How can people engage with you and the show?

“I hope that people in Michigan, specifically your community know we want you to have a voice on this show. There are a lot of folks whose voices aren’t heard. There a lot of stories that need to be told that actually reflect the experience of people from small towns to big cities. I think that can be done by being engaged. One way that we engage people is by having them download our app on NewsNationNow.com you can actually download that and ask us questions. We have guests on and topics every single day. The key is to let people at home know that they have a way to get to us. A channel to us. It’s not a one way conversation where we’re talking at you. We really do want to hear from you and be able to reflect what you want to know about.”

In the coming weeks, WJMN will also have a presence during Morning in America, bringing you morning news, weather, and sports updates throughout.