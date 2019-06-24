Motorcycle theft in Marquette County

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE COUNTY — The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two new KTM motorcycles from Race Driven Inc (Formerly known as Zambon’s North Country Sales) in Marquette Township.

The motorcycles were stolen between Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m.

Both KTM motorcycles were still in shipping packages, from the manufacturer, and not fully assembled. The shipping packages consisted of a wooden pallet on the bottom and cardboard packaging on the top.

The dimensions of each motorcycle package are 20″ wide x 44″ tall x 75″ long.

Both KTM motorcycles are orange and white with a black frame. They are both 2020 year and 300 XC TPI models that are fuel injected two-stroke engines.

Anyone with information regarding this theft, suspicious activity in the area, and/or have been offereed the sale of 2020 KTM motorcycles are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (906) 225-8470, e-mailing llarson@mqtco.org or by sending a message through facebook.