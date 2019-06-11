Motorcyclist injured in crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Iron Mountain Fire Department and the Iron Mountain Police Department were dispatched to a car versus motorcycle crash at the intersection of Carpenter Avenue and West "D" Street this morning just after 11.

The accident was witnessed by an on-duty Iron Mountain Police Department Officer.

A 19-year-old man from Florence, Wisconsin was driving a car stopped at a stop sign. The 19-year-old tried to turn onto Carpenter Avenue from West "D" Street. He hit a motorcycle driven by a 46-year-old man from Breitung Township.

The 46-year-old man was transported to Dickinson County Hospital for treatment of his injuries by Integrity Care EMS.

The Iron Mountain Police and Fire Departments were assisted on scene by the Michigan State Police and the Kingsford Public Safety Department as well as the Iron Mountain Department of Public Works who assisted in rerouting traffic.