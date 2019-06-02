Move to new UP Health System – Marquette hospital is today

MARQUETTE, Mich. – UP Health System – Marquette (UPHS-Marquette) will relocate its operations and move all patients today from its W. College Ave. location to its new hospital located at 850 W. Baraga Ave.

Expect ambulances, and other move-related traffic, along W. College Ave., down 7th Street, and onto W. Baraga Ave. during the move today, beginning at about 6 a.m.

“Transitioning hospital operations to a new facility is a very complex process,” said Brian Sinotte, chief executive officer of UPHS-Marquette and market president for UP Health System. “Our top priority during this move is the safety and well-being of our patients. Our team has been working on the logistics, process and timing for this move for many months. We have a highly-coordinated plan and a dedicated, well-prepared team in place. We appreciate the community’s cooperation and look forward to welcoming everyone to our new facility soon.”

Patient Move Command Centers will open at 4:00 a.m. Staff members at these Command Centers will be in constant communication with those who will be transitioning patients to ensure a smooth process and to coordinate needed schedule changes in real time.

As part of the move, an estimated 120 patients will be transferred to the new hospital over the course of eight hours. Patients are being arranged into four moving groups, and the specific time of move will be based on each patient’s individual condition. Patients will travel via ambulance or bus to the new facility, where they will enter through the ambulance bay or main entrance.

Hospital staff and partners have been divided into four move teams responsible for the communication, coordination, and facilitation of patient movement:

The Sending Team will remain in the existing facility and is responsible for ensuring the patients are ready to move.

The Transport Team is responsible for ensuring patient care through the move route.

The Receiving Team accepts patients from the Transport Team and begins providing patient care at the new facility.

The Support Team provides ongoing support throughout the entire process.

On June 2, access to the new facility will be limited to patients being transferred, approved patient visitors and patients seeking emergency services.

Visitation at both hospitals will be limited on the day of the move. Visitors will be allowed to see patients at the new hospital starting at 12:00 p.m. on June 2. A patient status hotline will be available for family members to check in on patients outside of visitation hours on move day.

“To ensure a safe, comfortable and private transition, it’s critical that the public wait until after move-in is complete to come and see the new campus,” said Victor Harrington, Director of Marketing and Business Development. “We certainly appreciate that there is a lot of excitement to see the new facility, but our top priority is keeping our patients safe and ensuring their privacy during the move.”

The new hospital Emergency Department at 850 W. Baraga Avenue opens at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 2. Patients in need of emergency services should go to the new hospital location starting at 6:00 a.m.

UPHS-Marquette physician practices will start seeing patients at the adjacent UP Medical Office Building on Monday, June 3. Physician practices moving to the new campus include Brain & Spine, Cancer Care, Digestive & Liver Specialists, Heart & Vascular, Specialty Clinic, Urology and Urogynecology. Practices staying at their current location include Bariatrics & Weight Management, Outpatient Behavioral Health Services, Family Medicine & Residency, Medical Specialists, Occupational Medicine, Pediatrics, Respiratory Medicine and Wound Care. For more information or questions, patients should reach out to their provider’s office.

With the upcoming move to the new campus, all Marquette-based phone numbers for UPHS have changed. The new main phone number is 906.449.3000. Old phone numbers will only forward for a short period of time. A complete list of new phone and fax numbers can be found at mgh.org/PhoneDirectory.

The new UPHS-Marquette hospital is a nearly 525,000-square-foot, 8-story facility that offers the community easy access to a diverse range of healthcare services in one convenient location. Services available at the hospital include around-the-clock emergency services, surgical, pediatric and behavioral health care, women’s services, cancer care, cardiac care, laboratory and imaging services.

For more information about the transition and the new campus visit UPHealthSystem.com/NewHospital