MPSC approves transfer of ownership of Upper Peninsula Power Co.

LANSING, Mich. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Michigan Public Service Commission approved a settlement agreement that will transfer ownership of Upper Peninsula Power Co. (UPPCO) (Case No. U-20995).

Axium UP Holdings LLC and Lake AIV LP filed an application on Febraru 26, 2021 seeking MPSC’s approval of Axium’s purchase of 100% of outstanding common stock in the Upper Peninsula Power Holding Co. which owns all outstanding common stock of UPPCO, and a transfer of ownership of the holding company and UPPCO from Lake AIV to Axium.

Axium UP Holdings LLC and Lake AIV LP filed an application Feb. 26, 2021, seeking Commission approval of Axium’s purchase of 100% of outstanding common stock in Upper Peninsula Power Holding Co., which owns all outstanding common stock of UPPCO, and a transfer of ownership of the holding company and UPPCO from Lake AIV to Axium. Axium is an affiliate of Axium Infrastructure, a portfolio investment firm that invests in infrastructure assets and has more than $4.2 billion in assets under management and $1.1 billion in co-investments.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office intervened in the case, and MPSC Staff participated. Under terms of the settlement agreement, which resolves all issues in the case: