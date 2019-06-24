MSP investigates serious Dickinson County crash

Follow @WJMN_Local3

BREITUNG TOWNSHIP– The Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post are investigating a serious injury traffic crash that occurred on Saturday, 6/22 around 6:45 p.m. on Peterson Road near County Road 607, Breitung Township, Dickinson County.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle. A passenger on the motorcycle was seriously injured and transported by Beacon Ambulance to Dickinson County Healthcare System for treatment. The operator of the motorcycle was arrested for Operating While Impaired. The suspect was lodged at the Dickinson County Jail.

Names are not being released at this time.